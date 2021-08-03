Amherst man charged with possessing child pornography
An Amherst man is accused of possessing child pornography, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday. On July 30, investigators with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, acting on information received from The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, served a search warrant on Plantation Court in Amherst County, according to the release.newsadvance.com
