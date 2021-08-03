Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Outlook Therapeutics a step closer to FDA approval of bevacizumab-vikg for treatment of wet AMD

By David Hutton
ophthalmologytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutlook Therapeutics has reported positive efficacy and safety data from Phase 3 NORSE TWO trial of bevacizumab-vikg. Outlook Therapeutics announced positive clinical and highly statistically significant top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO safety and efficacy trial evaluating bevacizumab-vikg (ONS-5010, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

