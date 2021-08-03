Outlook Therapeutics a step closer to FDA approval of bevacizumab-vikg for treatment of wet AMD

The U.S. has been trying a number of strategies to move the needle on vaccination rates since they've plateaued, since the Delta variant is clearly contributing to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Some companies have mandated vaccination for employees, while some state and local governments have offered cash, cars, and even guns as incentives to get the shot, in what feels straight out of an episode of Black Mirror. Now, the FDA is facing pressure to grant full approval to the vaccines available in the U.S. under the agency’s emergency use authorization, the Washington Post reported, with some experts arguing that doing so will alleviate concerns among the vaccine-hesitant. Could full approval of COVID-19 vaccines really convince more people to get the jab?