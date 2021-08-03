Man Pulls Gun on Huge Bull That Hopped Safety Fence at Idaho Rodeo

This last weekend was a crazy one in Idaho at some of the local rodeos. At an event in Oakley, video has surfaced of the wild cow event where fireworks appear to be shot at the animals and human participants as they scramble in the rodeo arena. PETA isn't happy about that event. In a different rodeo, this time in Preston, ID. a bull was the cause of fear as it attempted to hop a fence into the crowd after a ride.