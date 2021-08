I'm starting to feel like Idaho is either a joke to the rest of the world or some kind of great mystery that calls for recognition from all the most remote places in the world. Earlier this week I found a few bands with the name 'Idaho', but they had nothing to do with the state of Idaho. Just random groups chose Idaho for their name. Now I find out there's a movie titled 'Twin Falls Idaho' and guess what: it has nothing to do with Twin Falls, Idaho.