Addressing the Role of Edaravone in the Management of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Gaps in Care and Access: Expert Panel Recommendations

Acta Neurol Belg. 2021 Jul 28. doi: 10.1007/s13760-021-01753-8. Online ahead of print. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a paralytic, heterogeneous and progressive disease characterized by the degeneration of both upper and lower motor neurons. Several studies about the effects of statins drug on the risk of ALS showed contradictory results and evidence for this is inconclusive. So we aimed to perform a meta-analysis on previous studies to clarify the association between statin use and risk of ALS. The databases including PubMed, Scopus, and Web of science were searched in February 2021 for studies that reported the association between statin use and risk of ALS. The eligible studies had to provide a report on the effect of statin and the incidence of ALS while comparing it to the control group. Articles that had low statin exposure time, the absence of a control group and an unknown number of ALS patients were excluded. The rate ratio and 95% confidence interval (CI) were used for association measures in case-control and cohort studies. After full-text and abstract review, data from 8 studies with a total of 547,622 participants and 13,890 cases of ALS were entered in the present meta-analysis. We combined eight studies using a random-effect model and the RR for statin users among groups was 0.98 (95% CI 0.80-1.20) which indicates no association between statin and incidence of ALS. Also high heterogeneity was detected across the studies (Q value = 26.62, P = .00; I2 = 72.71%). In our meta-analysis study, we found no association between statin use and an increase in ALS incidence. This result is in line with some previous studies and provides strong evidence that denies the possible association between statin uptake and disease induction.