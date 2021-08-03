Addressing the Role of Edaravone in the Management of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Gaps in Care and Access: Expert Panel Recommendations
A virtual key opinion leader (KOL) and payer discussion was held on December 5, 2020. In attendance were 2 KOLs, both specialists in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at leading clinics in the United States, and 6 managed care executives from US regional health plans. The objective of this panel was to share opinions, ideas, and information around the treatment of ALS with edaravone, gaps in management and guidelines, and potential solutions. The panel concluded that coverage criteria for edaravone may need to be reassessed and treatment guidelines could be revisited to include a determination of place in therapy for edaravone.
