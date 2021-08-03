Auditions Open for Idaho’s Latest Neighborhood Grouch

I’ve been hearing a growing chorus say more people would get vaccinated for coronavirus if we simply stopped calling them names. I’ve heard it from doctors, pundits and men and women on both the right and left. The old saw is you get more flies with honey. You could also make an argument the messaging hasn’t been consistent from the government and its agencies charged with carrying out medical policy. I fear by demonizing someone, you'll see a response similar to what happened during the medieval plagues. Neighbors were called witches and burned. Or Gypsies or Jews.