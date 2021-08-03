Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
98.3 The Snake

Auditions Open for Idaho’s Latest Neighborhood Grouch

By Bill Colley
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I simply snapped. New neighbors were moving in and I found myself yelling at them. I don’t think I’ve done anything like this in 30 years. I’m an out of shape white-haired guy and there were three of them unloading a moving truck. It was parked at an angle and difficult to get around. I was coming home from shopping, where I had issues with a self-checkout. The week had been a busy one. It’s a feeling of being inconvenienced at every turn.

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho
Related
Soda Springs, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

81-year-old Woman Survives Night in Caribou County Backcountry

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-An 81-year-old woman who got separated from her family while picking huckleberries Wednesday and spent the night alone was found safe the next day by a helicopter pilot in eastern Idaho. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, Janet Anderson was reported missing by her family after they had gotten separated in an area 17 miles south of Soda Springs.
Posted by
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Crews Work to Contain Fire Near Hailey

UPDATE (7/6, 10am): The Blaine County Sheriff's Office has lowered the pre-evacuation alert level down to Level 1 notification for those living in the Old Cutter and Quigley Road area; Level 1 means people should be aware of the possible danger and watch for information regarding evacuations. Those living in the Deerfield and Lower Cutters area are no longer under pre-evacuation notice.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

The COVID Unvaccinated in Idaho Aren’t Villains

I’ve been hearing a growing chorus say more people would get vaccinated for coronavirus if we simply stopped calling them names. I’ve heard it from doctors, pundits and men and women on both the right and left. The old saw is you get more flies with honey. You could also make an argument the messaging hasn’t been consistent from the government and its agencies charged with carrying out medical policy. I fear by demonizing someone, you'll see a response similar to what happened during the medieval plagues. Neighbors were called witches and burned. Or Gypsies or Jews.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Crews Working on Lightning Caused Fire West of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to contain a lightning caused fire about 50 miles west of Twin Falls. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Clover Creek Fire near Wintercamp Butte is estimated at roughly 1,100 acres and could be contained by mid-day Thursday. Heavy bulldozers were able to create lines on either side of the blaze late Wednesday night.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Plan To See The Northern Lights Soon; The #1 Idaho Spot To View

For many of us who keep a mental bucket list of things we want to see and do before we die, the Aurora Borealis ("Northern Lights") is at the top of a lot of these lists. I have never seen the lights, and for those that don't like traveling long distances, there's one spot up north that annually gives Idahoans the best view of them anywhere in the state.
Posted by
98.3 The Snake

Signs That Could Confuse Visitors to Twin Falls, ID

No, nobody is re-enacting Civil War Surgery. The name Sawtooth is affixed to many, many businesses. Related to the mountain range. Be careful, though, don’t confuse the Sawtooth with the Pioneer Range and the South Hills may be an extension of a non-contiguous national forest but locally still the South Hills. Just like Boise isn’t in Boise County and Idaho City is in Boise County and not Idaho County.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

A Twin Falls, ID Store is Home for a variety of Ethnic Meats

I had called Twin Falls home for less than one week. It was January of 2015 and I was grocery shopping. I walked up to a deli counter and asked for capocollo (also capicola) and the woman behind the counter explained she had no idea what I just tried to order. Look, I’m not knocking local tastes. You can’t find good Basque meats east of the Rocky Mountains. Portuguese sausage in this part of the country puts to shame the weak imitation on the East Coast.
Posted by
98.3 The Snake

Boise Woman Faces 20 Years in Prison for Importing Bath Salts

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 34-year-old Idaho woman could spend up to 20 years in a federal prison for importing illegal bath salts into the country. According to the Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez, Jr. Jennifer Niemann, of Boise pleaded guilty to importation of a controlled substance after being indicted by a federal grand jury in April this year.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Man Pulls Gun on Huge Bull That Hopped Safety Fence at Idaho Rodeo

This last weekend was a crazy one in Idaho at some of the local rodeos. At an event in Oakley, video has surfaced of the wild cow event where fireworks appear to be shot at the animals and human participants as they scramble in the rodeo arena. PETA isn't happy about that event. In a different rodeo, this time in Preston, ID. a bull was the cause of fear as it attempted to hop a fence into the crowd after a ride.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Road in South Hills Washed Out, Closures in Place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A road in the South Hills washed out as thunderstorms made their way through southern Idaho during the weekend. The U.S. Forest Service Sawtooth National Forest said closures are in place to prevent people from using Forest Route 533 through Trapper Creek. Rangers with the Minidoka Ranger District can be seen standing in a 12 foot washout of the roadway that is impassable. The area appears to have been hit by the 2020 Badger Fire.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Tax Relief Payments Head Out First Week of August

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Tax Commission will begin issuing tax rebate payments to qualified Idaho citizens beginning August 2. Gov. Brad Little announced citizens will begin receiving either direct deposit or checks for income tax relief which was part of the governor's tax relief package passed earlier this year. The refunds are the result of a record budget surplus as Idaho's economy keeps going past projections, according to the governor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy