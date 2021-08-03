Cancel
Potter County, TX

Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia To Step Down

By Michael Rivera
 2 days ago
A big change is coming to Commissioners Court in Potter County as precinct 2 commissioner Mercy Murguia is stepping down. She has been serving the post which includes Downtown Amarillo as well as east and northeast areas of Potter County since being elected to the post in 2011. Her last day on the job will be September 8th. The position is expected to be filled for the remainder of her term which ends in 2022 by Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com
