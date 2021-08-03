Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

Face Mask Mandate For Olmsted County Government Buildings

By Andy Brownell
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has decided to implement another face mask mandate in response to the growing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, all employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in Olmsted County government buildings. The mandate follows the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Olmsted County Public Health due to a determination that community transmission of the virus has reached the threshold for being rated as substantial. Almost 50 Minnesota counties are now reporting substantial or high community transmission rates.

1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
