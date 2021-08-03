Face Mask Mandate For Olmsted County Government Buildings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors contributed to an increase in the unemployment rate for the Rochester area last month. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the jobless rate for Olmsted County rose 7-tenths of a percentage point from May to 3.7 percent in June. That's down from the 8.6 percent rate a year ago as the impact of the pandemic shut down was causing hundreds of thousands of layoffs in Minnesota and elsewhere. It's also 8-tenths of a percentage point above the rate from June 2019.