With the fourth season of Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone” now in sight, fans are ramping up their speculation efforts. “Yellowstone” fans simply cannot get enough of the modern western goodness that comes with the show. With the show currently on an extended hiatus, fans are turning to various internet sites for a taste of the cowboy culture. Watchers of the show love to speculate and theorize on the futures of their favorite characters and storylines. Fans will dig through previous episodes in search of clues that might lead them to new discoveries. Recently, “Yellowstone” clue hunters think they have found a social media post that reveals the future of a prominent character.