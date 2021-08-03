Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Artisan Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $88.2 million. The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.28 per share. The investment management firm posted revenue of $304.9 million in the period. Artisan...

www.morning-times.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.93 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dividend Stocks With Strong Growth This Earnings Season

Strong demand for alternative investments spurred on two of these companies in the quarter. One company bounced back strong this year after elevated insurance claims in 2020. Another company benefited from a strong housing market. Several big-name stocks have reported earnings this period, but a few income stocks have caught...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,067. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.90.
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Strongbridge Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Trevose, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Quotient: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EYSINS, Jersey (AP) — Quotient Ltd. (QTNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Eysins, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. The blood test developer posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period. Quotient expects...
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Installed Building Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $37.2 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $118.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.78 million to $120.10 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.69 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.
Financial ReportsTacoma News Tribune

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
IndustryPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna's announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial Reportsverdictfoodservice.com

Jack in the Box reports systemwide sales growth in Q3 2021

US-based restaurant company Jack in the Box has reported that systemwide sales grew 10.6% for the third quarter that ended on 4 July 2021, lead by positive results in same-store sales despite a marginal decline in net unit growth. Company-operated same-store sales witnessed a growth of 9% in the third...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Footwear News

Q2 Earnings: Adidas Beats Forecasts, Raises Outlook + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 5: Adidas (ADDYY) Earnings: Net income reached € 387 million. Sales: Revenues grew 51% in Q2 to € 5.077 billion, compared to the same period last year at € 3.352 billion. CEO Comments: “With sports taking back center stage this summer, we delivered a very successful quarter. Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line,” said CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Sales in our strategic growth markets EMEA and North America almost doubled. Revenues in our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy