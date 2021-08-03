Cancel
Financial Reports

Hyster-Yale Materials: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 million. The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $765.6 million in the period. Hyster-Yale Materials shares have increased...

Financial ReportsMorning Times

New Fortress Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6 million in its second quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share. The company posted revenue...
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Maximus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $94.5 million. The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.66 per share. The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.24 billion in...
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Nova Measuring Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 90 cents per share. The maker of...
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Installed Building Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $37.2 million. The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The...
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $76 million. On a per-share basis, the Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $669.3 million in the...
Financial ReportsTacoma News Tribune

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Diversified Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.2 million, or 5 cents per share, in the period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Vulcan Materials Q2 Earnings

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were down 1.88% year over year to $1.57, which missed the estimate of $1.69. Revenue of $1,361,000,000 higher by 2.87% from the same period last year, which missed the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economycheddar.com

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Expert Ratings For NXP Semiconductors

Analysts have provided the following ratings for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for NXP Semiconductors evaluate the company at an average price target of $228.21 with a high of $245.00 and a low of $210.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Schweitzer-Mauduit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 90 cents per share. The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.38 million.Kforce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.910 EPS.

