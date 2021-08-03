Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

BlueLinx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Photos by Johnny Williams
Morning Times
 2 days ago

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $11.61. The building products distributor posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period. BlueLinx shares have increased 51% since the...

www.morning-times.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Bxc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.79). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $76 million. On a per-share basis, the Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $669.3 million in the...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
IndustryPosted by
KRMG

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna's announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial Reportsverdictfoodservice.com

Jack in the Box reports systemwide sales growth in Q3 2021

US-based restaurant company Jack in the Box has reported that systemwide sales grew 10.6% for the third quarter that ended on 4 July 2021, lead by positive results in same-store sales despite a marginal decline in net unit growth. Company-operated same-store sales witnessed a growth of 9% in the third...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

Amedisys beat analysts' earnings expectations in Q2, but its revenue came in slightly below the consensus estimate. The main factor weighing on the stock was its lower-than-expected full-year guidance. What happened. Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JACK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis. While the bottom line beat the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the seventh consecutive time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) reported first-quarter sales growth of 31.6% year-over-year to $669.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $624.84 million. Sales by segments: Pipe $374.01 million (+36.7% Y/Y), Infiltrator Water Technologies $126.74 million (+24.1% Y/Y), International $65.67 million (+82.4% Y/Y) and Allied Products & Other $127.04 million (+8.6% Y/Y).
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Deutsche Post DHL Posts Q2 Gains, Affirms Elevated Guidance

German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Thursday reported a 22% second-quarter gain in revenue, and confirmed its medium-term earnings guidance that had been raised last month. The gains were fueled by the company's DHL Express unit, which reported a 30% gain in year-over-year revenue, and a rebound...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Outpace Estimates

GDDY - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 27 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Notably, the company reported a loss of $4.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company generated revenues of $931.3 million, up 15.5% year over year or 14.3% on a...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Solar ETFs Riding High on Upbeat Q2 Earnings

TAN - Free Report) has gained about 5.4% in a week. Additionally, the Biden administration is making a big push to support green energy and lower carbon emissions. Its $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan would supercharge an already booming clean-power sector. His plan proposes a 10-year extension of wind and solar tax credits, and new tax credits for batteries and transmission (read: ETFs To Play U.S. Infrastructure Overhaul).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.96. Eli Lilly and also reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy