Saint Charles Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL ST. CHARLES, NORTHEASTERN ST. JAMES AND SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISHES At 448 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, North Vacherie, Garyville, South Vacherie and Edgard. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#St John The Baptist#St Charles#Heavy Rain#St James#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
