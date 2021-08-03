Flood Advisory issued for St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 500 PM EDT. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * From late Saturday night to early Wednesday afternoon. * At 4:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 58.2 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to a crest of 59.4 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.