Tulkoff, Margaret

Margaret Ellen Tulkoff, 67, of Marietta died Sunday August 1, 2021 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday August 6, 2021, at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. Ellen is survived by her husband David and her daughter Lindsey Tulkoff. She is predeceased by her mother and father Margaret Emeline and Thomas Franklin Hicks. Ellen will be missed by her loving dog, Leo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Ellen to the German Shepard Dog Rescue of GA, www.gashepherd.org.