Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Tulkoff, Margaret

Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Margaret Ellen Tulkoff, 67, of Marietta died Sunday August 1, 2021 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday August 6, 2021, at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. Ellen is survived by her husband David and her daughter Lindsey Tulkoff. She is predeceased by her mother and father Margaret Emeline and Thomas Franklin Hicks. Ellen will be missed by her loving dog, Leo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Ellen to the German Shepard Dog Rescue of GA, www.gashepherd.org.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Memorial Service#German#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Florida appeals ruling allowing cruise to use 'vaccine passports'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday the state will appeal a federal judge's ruling that allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N) to require Miami passengers show documented proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19, which he has called discriminatory. In a preliminary ruling issued on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring increases

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy