Walt Disney World announces that annual passes will return
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World confirmed on Tuesday that annual passes are returning. "For those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th-anniversary celebration! Walt Disney World Resort will be sharing additional information and details later this month, so be sure to stay tuned," the theme park company wrote on their website.www.fox13news.com
