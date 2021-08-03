Sonnenburg, Bettymae

Bettymae Callow Sonnenburg, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 90. The family will receive friends at Due West United Methodist Church, 3956 Due West Rd, on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:00am with a funeral service following at 11:00am. Bettymae, named after two of her aunts, was born in Seattle, Washington on November 24, 1930, the youngest of four children. She had a great sense of humor and a love of classical music, animals, reading, and listening to her husband play piano. She enjoyed cruises and traveling abroad with her husband, Donald, the person who could always make her laugh and smile. Possibly her favorite life-long activity was bridge, especially duplicate, and she achieved the Ruby level of Life Master. Most of all she loved her friends and family. Her smile will stay in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her father, Wallace Grafton Callow, her mother, Violet Anderson Callow, her sisters Jean Callow Ennis and Joyce Callow Ostertag, her brother Wallace Callow, and her son Derek Callow Sonnenburg. She is survived by her husband Donald Sonnenburg; her daughter Gretchen Wells and her husband Darren and their children, Chelsea, Kennedy and Danica; her daughter-in-law Karole and children Stephanie and Ryan and great-grandchild Olivia; and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Salvation Army, Due West United Methodist Church, or Calvary Children's home.