Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marietta, GA

Sonnenburg, Bettymae

Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBettymae Callow Sonnenburg, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia at the age of 90. The family will receive friends at Due West United Methodist Church, 3956 Due West Rd, on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:00am with a funeral service following at 11:00am. Bettymae, named after two of her aunts, was born in Seattle, Washington on November 24, 1930, the youngest of four children. She had a great sense of humor and a love of classical music, animals, reading, and listening to her husband play piano. She enjoyed cruises and traveling abroad with her husband, Donald, the person who could always make her laugh and smile. Possibly her favorite life-long activity was bridge, especially duplicate, and she achieved the Ruby level of Life Master. Most of all she loved her friends and family. Her smile will stay in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her father, Wallace Grafton Callow, her mother, Violet Anderson Callow, her sisters Jean Callow Ennis and Joyce Callow Ostertag, her brother Wallace Callow, and her son Derek Callow Sonnenburg. She is survived by her husband Donald Sonnenburg; her daughter Gretchen Wells and her husband Darren and their children, Chelsea, Kennedy and Danica; her daughter-in-law Karole and children Stephanie and Ryan and great-grandchild Olivia; and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Salvation Army, Due West United Methodist Church, or Calvary Children's home.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Marietta, GA
State
Washington State
Marietta, GA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Salvation Army#Calvary Children#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. climate change report sounds 'code red for humanity'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Florida appeals ruling allowing cruise to use 'vaccine passports'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday the state will appeal a federal judge's ruling that allowed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N) to require Miami passengers show documented proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19, which he has called discriminatory. In a preliminary ruling issued on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring increases

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy