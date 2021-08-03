‘Soul food scholar’ Adrian Miller explains the art of BBQ and its place in US history

Roxanne David looks to her family history for inspiration at her Alexandria restaurant. Even the keenest futurists couldn’t have predicted the changes the past year brought. Neither could a Fairfax County Public Schools employee of 26 years named Roxanne David. After her retirement in 2018, David dreamed of reviving her grandfather’s restaurant, Percy’s Soul Food. She opened Granddaddy’s Skillet, with an image of her grandfather Percy Ledbetter as the logo, in November 2020. But a malfunctioning exhaust closed down her fledgling eatery just a few days later, and it remained shuttered until February. That meant that her business opened in earnest in 2021, exactly 100 years after Ledbetter began serving his beloved fried fish in Pittsburgh. “God does things the way he’s going to do it,” says the new restaurateur.