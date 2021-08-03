Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC Becomes Largest U.S. City To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Activities

NPR
 3 days ago

New York City will require workers and patrons at indoor businesses to show proof of vaccination starting on Sept. 13, becoming the first major U.S. city to take such action amid a surge of new cases nationwide driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. The new mandate announced Tuesday, dubbed...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#New Yorkers#Nyc Covid Safe App#Excelsior Pass#City Health#Tren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities And Towns Have Issued Face Mask Mandates Or Advisories

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates. The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, the Department of Public Health is advising fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in public if they have have a weakened immune system, an underlying condition that puts them at risk for severe infection, or lives with someone who is at risk or unvaccinated. Below...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Banned From Eating Out in These Cities

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many restauranteurs have decided they're no longer willing to take the gamble with unvaccinated diners. A slew of bars and restaurants in major cities and suburban areas alike have decided to ban unvaccinated people from eating in their establishments in an effort to keep their employees and patrons safe while trying to quell the spike in cases associated with the Delta variant. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York became the first city begin requiring proof of vaccination for people dining at restaurants indoors or going to gyms and performances inside, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. But while New York City may be the first area to ban unvaccinated people from many indoor activities as a whole, pockets of the country have been doing the same.
IndustryNPR

United Becomes The 1st Major U.S. Airline To Require Employees Be Vaccinated

United Airlines has told its 67,000 U.S.-based employees that they will need to be inoculated against COVID-19 by late October to stay on the job. Citing "incredibly compelling" evidence that the vaccines are safe and effective, United CEO Scott Kirby announced the policy change on Friday. He said he understood that some employees would disagree with the mandate, according to The Associated Press.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Will LA be next to mandate vaccine? City leaders push to follow NYC requiring jab for ALL indoor activities including gyms, restaurants and bar and starts with order for all 110,000 county employees

Los Angeles could become the next city to mandate the vaccine after city council members pushed for rules requiring people to have at least one jab before they can visit restaurants, bars, and stadiums. The jab mandate would extend to, but is not limited to, retail establishments, fitness centers, spas,...
Public Healthdavisvanguard.org

Commentary: We Should Follow NYC’s Lead and Require Vaccination Cards

The first shoe fell on Tuesday in New York City. And yes, it was quickly overshadowed by the governor’s harassment charges (and President Biden’s correct call to ask him to resign), but the more important news is that New York City will require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues.
HealthMIT Technology Review

What you need to know about New York City’s new vaccine proof

New York City will be the first city in the US to require proof of vaccination to enter a variety of indoor places, the city’s mayor announced yesterday. Mayor Bill de Blasio told a press conference that starting September 13, the city will start requiring the proof at indoor venues like bars, restaurants, and gyms. The so-called Key to NYC Pass (which, rather confusingly, is a program, not an actual pass) is part of a suite of efforts to fight the more-transmissible delta variant, as cases rise across the city. About 66% of the city’s adults are fully vaccinated, and officials hope the new requirements will convince more people to get the shots. The announcement follows the CDC’s new indoor mask guidance for places with substantial or high transmission, which has included New York in recent days.
Boston, NYnewyorkcitynews.net

Democrat Boston mayor compares vaccine passports to SLAVERY

Democrat Boston Mayor Kim Janey has broken with many in her party by blasting vaccine mandates, including those introduced this week in New York City by Bill De Blasio. During an interview with local news station NewsCenter 5, the mayor was asked about the recent announcement that proof of vaccination would be required in New York City in places such as gyms and bars. Janey compared be required to show proof of being vaccinated against Covid-19 to slavery, the Jim Crow era, and even the birtherism movement.
Healthmixmag.net

New York announces vaccination requirement for nightclubs and venues

Those looking to attend nightclubs in New York will need to prove that they’ve had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry, per the New York Times. Bill de Blasio, the New York Mayor announced the change on August 3, and the new rules are set to come into effect from August 16, with plans to enforce the rules from September 13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy