MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis held a virtual meeting Wednesday with several CEOs of the major hospital groups across the state to talk about the spike in cases and in hospitalizations. As Florida broke yet another record for the number of people hospitalized and that’s a cause for concern for many. Amid those concerns about the surge and COVID-19 cases in the Delta variant, Governor DeSantis held a roundtable discussion including Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya. Migoya said vaccinated people are spending much less time in the hospital than the unvaccinated, who on average, are spending five to...