Alabama State

Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama might get another shot at unionizing

By Hosted by Michell Eloy
kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama may get another chance at forming the company’s first-ever union. The news comes after a federal labor official found that Amazon may have violated U.S. labor laws by trying to influence the vote. The e-commerce company is expected to appeal the decision, and there’s no final word on whether a second vote will happen. The initial vote in April wasn’t a close one, however. Warehouse employees voted against unionizing by a margin of more than 2-1.

