Some US businesses turn to prison system for workers amid labor shortage

By Hosted by Michell Eloy
kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article9 million job openings exist in the U.S. right now, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s about double the number from the start of the pandemic, and it reflects growing demand for labor as businesses try to fully reopen and restaff. Press Play has talked to local business...

For months, business owners and corporate media pundits in the US have complained about a “labor shortage,” claiming that businesses are struggling to find new employees because “no one wants to work.” Rather than enticing applicants with more competitive wages and stronger benefits and protections, though, many businesses are opting to exploit prison slave labor. In this episode of Rattling the Bars, TRNN Executive Producer Eddie Conway speaks with Michael Sainato about his recent report for The Guardian, which details how bosses in the US are exploiting prison labor to maximize profits and avoid paying workers fair wages. Michael Sainato is an investigative reporter and a regular contributor for The Guardian; his work has been featured in outlets like Vice, The Nation, and the Miami Times.

