Public Health

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

CNN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh stop on certain evictions Tuesday, saying that evicting people could be detrimental to public health and would interfere with efforts to slow the pandemic. “The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further...

Posted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

As we type this sentence, from a state with a high concentration of COVID-19 (Florida), it takes 5 hours to get a COVID test at the nearest walk-in clinic. The day before, it was three hours. The week before, it was one. The coronavirus is thriving here and all across the South, as the Delta variant preys on the unvaccinated. What will happen next in your state? Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) about the development of antivirals for COVID-19 and other viruses with the potential to spread globally. Read on for 7 predictions about what will happen next—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Washington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
newsbrig.com

Half of US is fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

Half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Data on the agency’s website showed that 165.9 million Americans had either received both shots of vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, or taken the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Currently,...
Posted by
Fox News

CDC mask recommendations blanket 83% of US counties

Over 80% of U.S. counties are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a White House briefing. The vast majority of counties thereby meet the threshold for federal health guidance advising fully vaccinated populations to wear masks in public indoor places.
Posted by
CNN

How the Delta variant forced some leaders to get tough on mandates

(CNN) — The Delta variant has thrown a curveball at the nation's attempt at a post-Covid summer. Now, some leaders are going where they had not before: mandating the Covid-19 vaccine. New York City will be the first to require proof of vaccination to enter all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden, whose own vaccine mandates are expected to apply to active duty troops, federal employees and contractors and foreign travelers, specifically praised the new vaccine requirements.
Roll Call Online

Federal officials eye COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised people

The Biden administration is working to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to immunocompromised people as quickly as possible, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Thursday. The announcement comes a day after the World Health Organization said poorer nations should be prioritized for first shots until September.
Brainerd Dispatch

U.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The United States is joining...

