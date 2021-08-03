Cancel
A Guide To Sleep: How To Battle Insomnia And Finally Get Some Rest

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomnia is a troubling condition in which you cannot sleep at night or wake up in the morning. A variety of factors can cause it, and it may appear at any age. Your body may be too exhausted to sleep, or you may be bothered by mental and physical factors like stress, medication, or insufficient sleep that has intensified over time. Luckily there are techniques you can try that could alleviate this issue and hopefully be able to get some quality sleep to keep your body in good working order.

Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

How Restless Legs Syndrome Can Affect Your Sleep

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) causes an uncontrollable urge to move one's legs in order to manage a throbbing, creeping, or itchy feeling. Almost 90% of people with RLS report at least one sleep-related condition due to the compulsion to kick or move their legs while trying to sleep. Recommended lifestyle...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Lack of sleep and headaches: What to know

Getting enough good quality sleep can help prevent and treat headaches. Various studies have linked a lack of sleep to different types of headaches. Getting the right amount of sleep is integral to good health. As a person sleeps, their body repairs itself, helping the body and brain function optimally. Without this rest, a person can experience health issues, including headaches.
KidsNewswise

Kids’ Sleep: Check in Before You Switch Off

Newswise — The struggle to get your child to go to sleep and stay asleep is something most parents can relate to. Once the bedtime battle is over and the kids have finally nodded off, many parents tune out as well. But University of South Australia researcher Professor Kurt Lushington...
Healthgetthegloss.com

Easy ways to get rid of bad sleep habits: how one doctor fixed his own sleep debt

Scary thought: even if you're getting 8 hours', it might not be the right kind of sleep. Dr Rangan Chatterjee reveals what you really need to do to wake up refreshed. When was the last time you woke up feeling well rested and buzzing with energy? Nope, we can’t remember either. GP and author Dr Rangan Chatterjee is is no doubt that we're in the middle of a sleep deprivation epidemic; we’re sleeping up to 25 per cent less than we did 60 years ago and it’s dramatically affecting our health (not to mention the economy - sleep deprivation is estimated to cost us about £40bn a year).
Ladders

Stop sleeping in too late with this 1 trick

We’ve all felt that terrible feeling of waking up groggy and disoriented only to find out that we’ve overslept. The rest of the morning routine is rushed, and more often than not, the day is ruined. If you struggle with this, this post is for you. In this post, you’ll learn how to sleep better and stop sleeping in with one simple trick.
Healthwomanaroundtown.com

How Sleep Deprivation Affects You at Work

Getting enough sleep at the appropriate time can benefit your mental and physical health, as well as your quality of life and safety. On average, an adult needs around seven or more hours of sleep per night. What happens when you’re sleeping impacts how you feel when you’re up and doing your work?
SELF

11 Soothing Pre-Sleep Habits for a Restful Night and Productive Next Morning

If you know you need more sleep—or better sleep—and aren't quite sure how to make it happen, it's time to talk about pre-sleep habits that might help. Busy schedules and busy brains cut into precious sleep time, whether it’s a conscious decision or not, which is why so many of us have had to sit down and make a plan for how we’re going to get more sleep. A lot of it comes down to pre-sleep habits we can incorporate at night for high-quality rest (and a productive morning the next day as a great bonus).
CNN

How much do I need to sleep? It depends on your age

(CNN) — Do you find yourself dozing off at your desk, even after what you thought was a good night's rest? Then you probably have the same question as so many others: How much do I need to sleep?. The answer of how many hours you need is not so...
Weight LossThrive Global

Alicia Galvin: “Get enough sleep”

Get enough sleep: sleep is key to helping your body rebuild and is when your liver is most actively detoxifying your system. Not getting enough sleep can lead to weight gain, irritability, decreased immune function and increased stress. Just plan to go to bed 30min earlier than you are now and it will add up over time.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

American Parents Lose Hundreds Of Hours A Year To “Brain Fog”

New research suggests parents may be losing out on valuable time every day as a result of parenting-induced brain fog. A survey of American parents conducted by OnePoll on behalf of MitoQ found the average parent loses 36 minutes a day due to feeling so mentally fuzzy or slow they lose focus. And while a few minutes here and there may not seem like much, they can really add up over the span of 18 years. In fact, OnePoll concluded the average American parent will lose nearly 4,000 hours to parental brain fog over the course of 18 years.
HealthKTEN.com

Getting Quality Sleep Is Important; Here’s How To Achieve It

Originally Posted On: Getting Quality Sleep Is Important; Here’s How To Achieve It – Three Little Z’s (threelittlezees.co.uk) Many factors can influence sleep quality, ranging from diet and stress to a lack of physical activity during the day and job-related concerns. Dealing with the source of a problem is usually...
HealthMedicalXpress

How sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus

While some students may think it's a good idea to pull an all-nighter before an exam, conventional wisdom may be correct: A good night's sleep may actually be more helpful, according to University of Michigan research. U-M scientists Sara Aton and James Delorme found when mice are sleep-deprived, there is...
Daily Herald

How does melatonin help you get a good night's sleep?

Q: Melatonin gets mentioned a lot when people talk about the problems they have with getting to sleep. I've been thinking about trying it to help me stay asleep, but I'm not really sure that I understand it. What is melatonin, and how does it work?. A: Getting adequate and...
Murfreesboro, TNMurfreesboro Post

Best health tip you will hear today: go to sleep

If you have read this column for very long, you will know that I often provide several tips for various aspects of health and wellbeing. My goal in writing each edition of this column is to make it interesting enough to be enjoyable and to make sure I provide at least a nugget or two of information that you can use.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

What to know about sleep talking

Somniloquy is the scientific name for sleep talking, a sleep disorder that causes people to call out, speak, or produce incoherent language during sleep. disorders and is more widespread among children and adolescents than adults. However, according to another study, there is no difference in the frequency of occurrence between males and females. It can also occur during rapid eye movement (REM) and non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep.
Meditationmomtrends.com

Sleep hack to give moms a more restful night

Looking for a life hack to get better sleep? Here's my go-to sleep hack to give moms a more restful night: get better pillows. Thanks to perimenopause, my sleep has been interrupted and I was finding it hard to get back to sleep after my 3am wake-up. I lowered the temperature in the bedroom and added a new Juvea Big Daddy pillow and have been sleeping blissfully since.

