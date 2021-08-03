A Guide To Sleep: How To Battle Insomnia And Finally Get Some Rest

Insomnia is a troubling condition in which you cannot sleep at night or wake up in the morning. A variety of factors can cause it, and it may appear at any age. Your body may be too exhausted to sleep, or you may be bothered by mental and physical factors like stress, medication, or insufficient sleep that has intensified over time. Luckily there are techniques you can try that could alleviate this issue and hopefully be able to get some quality sleep to keep your body in good working order.