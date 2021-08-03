YouTube Premium Lite subscription testing in Nordics, Benelux
If all that you want from YouTube is for the ads to disappear and you’re willing to pay a bit for it, you might just get the chance to have that. Google seems to be testing out a new subscription called YouTube Premium Lite in countries in the Nordics and Benelux (except Iceland). It is a cheaper subscription fee that will give you an ad-free YouTube experience but not the other features that come with the current YouTube Premium subscription.androidcommunity.com
