Public Health

Brazil reports 1,209 COVID deaths in 24 hours, deaths down on average- ministry

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 32,316 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,209 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The South American country has now registered 19,985,817 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen...

wtvbam.com

