Congress & Courts

CDC extends federal eviction moratorium for 60 days -Schumer

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a federal moratorium on evictions affecting 90 percent of the country for 60 days, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. “I applaud the CDC for imposing an eviction moratorium for the vast majority of the population,”...

wtvbam.com

U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
Congress & CourtsThe Big Lead

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell Literally Raced to a Microphone

A rare interesting but not existentially threatening moment took place up on Capitol Hill today as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found themselves in a footrace to a microphone for their weekly press conferences. The Republican leader seemed to be striding to the lectern unremarkably when suddenly, the senator from New York out-flanked him. To the right no less. Strange times.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Protesters slap ‘eviction notice’ on Pelosi’s home as Congress allows eviction moratorium to expire

As a US-wide moratorium on evictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) expired over the weekend, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes, protesters gathered at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and issued her with a notice of their own. The programme saw a sharp drop in participation as the Covid-19 pandemic kicked in.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Slow slog in U.S. Senate for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate made gradual progress on Tuesday on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill to upgrade roads, bridges, mass transit and broadband services as the Democratic and Republican leaders squabbled over debate on amendments. The legislation, which is backed by President Joe Biden, marked...
Congress & Courtswsau.com

Democrats should raise U.S. debt ceiling on their own -McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats should vote to raise the debt ceiling on their own, U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday, as the federal government moves closer to exhausting its borrowing capability. “If they don’t need or want our input, they won’t get our help. They won’t get...
U.S. PoliticsWKTV

With CDC unable to stop evictions, Biden calls on states to act

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium." It asks that states and local governments put in policies to keep renters in their homes. Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Releases a Joint Leadership Statement Calling on Biden Administration to Extend Eviction Moratorium Through October 18, 2021

August 2, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – On Sunday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Whip James E. Clyburn and Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark issued this statement calling. upon the Biden Administration to extend the eviction moratorium through October 18, 2021:. (Left) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “On Thursday, the...
House Rentwxxv25.com

CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

WASHINGTON (AP/WXXV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until October 3, ending some of the political pressure being placed on President Joe Biden. The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta...

