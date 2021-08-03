Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Shooting On I-5

At approximately 6:00 a.m. this morning, August 3, 2021, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications receive a 9-1-1 call from an individual reporting that they had been shot at on I-5. The victim stated he was traveling NB I-5 near downtown Seattle when he observed a vehicle approaching him from behind at a high rate. He changed lanes to allow the vehicle to pass and the vehicle made the same lane change. The vehicle continued to speed up and slow down behind the victim until it pulled alongside as they were approaching Seneca St. and fired three times toward the victim.