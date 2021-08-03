Activision Blizzard Announces Financial Results as Overwatch 2 Has Passed an “Important Internal Milestone”

Blizzard has shared new data as part of its quarterly financial summary. The company's presentation included information on the status of Overwatch 2. Activision Blizzard has been stirring up a lot of controversy lately. The company has been accused by employees of mobbing and sexual harassment, and Blizzard's CEO J. Allen Brack resigned from his post. However, the American corporation continues to operate, and presented its quarterly financial results on August 3. The presentation prepared by the company contains new information about Overwatch 2, the sequel of the well-known network shooter from 2016. It turns out that the game recently reached an important milestone in the development process. The devs also stated that the reception of their previous update about the game's status was "great," so now they are waiting to share new information with the fans. When the game reaches the late stages in future months, the developers will reveal more details.