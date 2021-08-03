Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Eli Lilly CEO explains why profit missed estimates in fiscal Q2

By Wajeeh Khan
invezz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Lilly reported better than expected revenue in fiscal Q2. CEO David Ricks discusses earnings on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Shares of the company are more than 5.0% up on Tuesday. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) said on Tuesday its profit in the fiscal second quarter came in weaker than...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Lly#Gene Therapy#Cnbc#Invezz#Eps#Prevail Therapeutics#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Wayfair Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Rising Active Customers

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) reported a second-quarter FY21 sales decline of 10.4% year-on-year, to $3.86 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $3.96 billion. International net revenue increased 16.3% to $0.8 billion, while the U.S. revenue declined 15.2% to $3.1 billion. The number of active customers reached 31.1 million as of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-$231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.74 million.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Magna International Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Magna International's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.
Posted by
Benzinga

Groupon Surges 17% On Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

E-commerce marketplace company Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported second-quarter financial results after hours Thursday. Here’s what the company had to say about its second quarter and what's ahead. What Happened: Groupon reported second-quarter revenue of $266 million, down 33% year-over-year. The revenue figure beat the Street consensus of $242.5 million. Local...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Outpace Estimates

GDDY - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 27 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Notably, the company reported a loss of $4.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company generated revenues of $931.3 million, up 15.5% year over year or 14.3% on a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.40 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Deadline

Lionsgate Adjusted Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations, But Media Networks Subscriber Levels Dip From Prior Quarter

Lionsgate reported results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter that cleared the expectations bar but also reflected a quarter-to-quarter subscriber slowdown at Starz. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of 18 cents doubled Wall Street forecasts but declined from 23 cents in the same period of the prior year. Total revenue rose 11% to $901.2 million, largely in line with analysts’ expectations for the period ending June 30. In reporting the financials, the company noted that the transaction last month in which Lionsgate took a 20% stake in Spyglass Media Group occurred outside of the quarter. Revenue inched up 4% in the Media Networks...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Footwear News

Q2 Earnings: Adidas Beats Forecasts, Raises Outlook + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 5: Adidas (ADDYY) Earnings: Net income reached € 387 million. Sales: Revenues grew 51% in Q2 to € 5.077 billion, compared to the same period last year at € 3.352 billion. CEO Comments: “With sports taking back center stage this summer, we delivered a very successful quarter. Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line,” said CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Sales in our strategic growth markets EMEA and North America almost doubled. Revenues in our...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Penn National Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; To Acquire Score Media And Gaming

(RTTNews) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) said it delivered a strong second-quarter that exceeded the company's pre-announced results from June 24, 2021. The results were driven by exceptional performance across the company's portfolio of core gaming business properties. Separately, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Score Media and Gaming, a digital media and sports betting and technology company, for approximately $2.0 billion in cash and stock.
Financial ReportsZDNet

Wayfair's Q2 earnings top estimates, revenue growth slows following pandemic surge

Online retail giant Wayfair delivered mixed second quarter results on Thursday, with revenue slightly missing estimates as the pandemic-induced home spending spree begins to wind down. Wayfair said second quarter revenue was $3.9 billion, down 10.4% from a year ago, with net income of $130 million, or $1.14 a share. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.89 a share.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

ViacomCBS earnings beat driven by streaming as Paramount+ adds more than 6 million subscribers for second straight quarter

ViacomCBS Inc. posted net income of $995 million, or $1.50 a share, for the second quarter, up from $453 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 97 cents, a penny ahead of the 96 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $6.564 billion from $6.075 billion, also ahead of the $6.488 billion FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Bob Bakish said streaming was a standout in the quarter as the company's Paramount+ service added more than 6 million subscribers for a second straight quarter, boosting the customer base to more than 42 million. Ad revenue rose 24%, driven by CBS broadcasts of sporting events, which were absent last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Affiliate revenue rose 9% and streaming revenue was up 92%. Theatrical revenue reflected the release of "A Quiet Place Part II" in the quarter, while there were no releases in he year-earlier quarter. Licensing and other revenue fell 36%, mostly due to COVID and to the licensing of the domestic rights to "South Park" last year. Shares were up 0.4% premarket and have gained 4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Switch Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Switch Inc. (SWCH) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year. The company's bottom line totaled $4.3 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $5.1 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Switch Inc. reported adjusted earnings...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Astec (ASTE) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss Estimates

ASTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 27% from the prior-year quarter. Despite higher year-over-year revenues in the quarter, the company witnessed a decline in its bottom line due to cost inflation and its centralization, and infrastructure efforts, which was partially offset by manufacturing efficiencies.
Financial Reports360dx.com

Accelerate Diagnostics Q2 Revenues Rise 33 Percent, Miss Analyst Estimates

NEW YORK – Accelerate Diagnostics reported after the close of the market Thursday that its second quarter revenues rose 33 percent year over year. The Tucson, Arizona-based developer of test systems for antibiotic resistance and bloodstream infections reported revenues of $2.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior-year quarter, short of the Wall Street analysts' average estimate of $3.1 million.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eli Lilly

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Eli Lilly. The company has an average price target of $258.38 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $207.00.

Comments / 0

Community Policy