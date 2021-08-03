Cancel
Traffic

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Testing Uptrend

By Christopher Lewis
fxempire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil markets have taken a bit of a bashing during the last couple of days, as we are most certainly threatening more negative action. The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gotten hammered again during the trading session on Tuesday, as we continue to see a lot of negativity out there when it comes to the reopening trade, and whether or not there is going to be enough demand for crude oil. Quite frankly, with industrial numbers coming out of China softer than anticipated, right along with the United States, that is the world’s two biggest consumers of this commodity.

