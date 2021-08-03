Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Sweaty Betty sold for $410m as pandemic propels ‘athleisure’ further

Financial Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweaty Betty, the British womenswear company whose leggings and vest tops became wardrobe favourites during the pandemic, has been sold to a US-based shoemaker that aims to take the upmarket brand into footwear. Wolverine World Wide, a New York-listed shoe specialist that owns Hush Puppies, said on Tuesday it had...

amp.ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Arnault
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverine World Wide#Athleisure#British#Hush Puppies#Lvmh#Wittington Investments#North American#Selfridges#Harrods#Nordstrom#The Wolverine Worldwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Sweaty Betty is bought by US firm for £300million more than two decades after it was founded in Notting Hill by husband and wife team who built it into international success with stores across UK and Asia

Upmarket British sportswear brand Sweaty Betty has been snapped up by a US firm in a £300million deal. The brand, which is known for its figure-hugging leggings, confirmed on Tuesday that it has struck a deal to be acquired by footwear and lifestyle group Wolverine Worldwide. The firm was founded...
BusinessFinancial Times

Pandemic supply chain problems could cost Adidas €500m in sales this year

Adidas has warned that supply chain constraints caused by the pandemic could cost it as much as €500m in sales by the end of the year. The disruption has meant that the world’s largest sportswear maker was unable to produce enough apparel and shoes to meet demand, its chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer told journalists on Thursday.
YogaPosted by
WWD

Levi Strauss Buying Beyond Yoga

Click here to read the full article. Levi Strauss & Co. is going beyond denim.  The jeans giant is buying Beyond Yoga, jumping into the premium athleisure market with a quickly growing brand based on body inclusivity. More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 “This is a really big day for us,” Chip Bergh, chief executive officer, told WWD, unpacking the company’s first acquisition of an outside brand during his 10 years at the helm. The Los Angeles-based Beyond Yoga — which was founded in 2005 and makes athleisure wear in sizes from XXS to 4X — brings a new aesthetic...
Public HealthFinancial Times

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Coronavirus latest: Rising US Covid numbers unlikely to derail Canada’s plan to welcome back American tourists. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.
BusinessTelegraph

Sweaty Betty sold for £300m to US buyer

Sweaty Betty, the upmarket British sportswear brand, has been sold to US firm Wolverine Woldwide for almost £300m after it hired bankers to explore a deal last year. The brand was founded in Notting Hill in 1998 by Tamara Hill-Norton and her husband, Simon, and now has shops in the UK and Asia. It also has concessions in Selfridges, Harrods and about 100 Nordstrom department stores in North America.
BusinessThe Guardian

US footwear firm buys Sweaty Betty in $400m deal

Wolverine Worldwide deal means UK workout brand’s founders will further loosen ties. Sweaty Betty, the upmarket British workout gear brand, has been sold to a US footwear firm in a $410m (£295m) deal that will all but sever ties between the company and the husband-and-wife team who founded it. After...
BusinessPosted by
Front Office Sports

Wolverine Acquires Sweaty Betty for $410M

Wolverine Worldwide, a Michigan-based footwear company, has acquired Sweaty Betty, a women’s activewear brand, in an all-cash deal valued at roughly $410 million. Wolverine has a massive portfolio of footwear brands that includes Saucony, Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Stride Rite, and others. L Catterton — the LVMH-backed private equity firm...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Wolverine World Wide buys athletic brand Sweaty Betty in $410 million all-cash deal

Wolverine World Wide Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired British lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty in a $410 million all-cash deal. Wolverine funded the transaction with cash and credit. Founded in 1998, more than 80% of Sweaty Betty's sales come through direct-to-consumer channels. "The acquisition of Sweaty Betty complements our strategic shift over the last several years from a traditional footwear wholesaler into a consumer-obsessed, digital-focused growth company," said Wolverine Chief Executive Blake Krueger in a statement. Wolverine brands include the namesake label, Keds, Saucony and Merrell. "It also gives us a leadership position in the growing women's activewear category," he said. Wolverine expects the deal to be earnings accretive in a year. Wolverine acquired all of the shares of Lady of Leisure InvestCo Limited, the group that owns Sweaty Betty, from L Catterton and other shareholders. Wolverine stock rose 1.3% in premarket trading after the deal, and has gained 7.7% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for 2021 so far.
Beverly Hills, CAStreetInsider.com

Ralph Lauren back in vogue as pandemic curbs ease

(Reuters) -Shoppers globally are returning to buying Ralph Lauren Corp's Polo shirts, sports coats and dresses, the company said on Tuesday as it benefits from a post-lockdown luxury sales boom and revamped marketing campaigns. The New York-based retailer's shares rose more than 7% to $126.36 as the company raised its...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Acquires Women's Activewear Brand Sweaty Betty

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), which operates one of the world's largest portfolios of footwear and lifestyle brands, today announced that it has acquired Sweaty BettyÂ®, a global fitness and lifestyle brand on a mission to empower women. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $410 million and closed on August 2, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Robb Report

LVMH Buys a Controlling Stake in Virgil Abloh’s Streetwear Brand Off-White

LVMH and Virgil Abloh are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The luxury conglomerate has just announced plans to acquire a 60 percent stake in Off-White, the streetwear brand the fashion designer founded in 2013. But don’t mistake this for a simple acquisition; it also means that Abloh’s influence at the world’s largest luxury conglomerate expanding.
ApparelObserver

Set Active x Ouai’s New Athleisure Collab Is Perfect for Summer

Celeb-favorite athleisure brand Set Active is known for its minimalist, monochromatic workout sets that are often spotted on the likes of Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Oh, and it’s also the brand that made us seriously consider working out in a one-shoulder sports bra, because this is a whole look.
California StatePosted by
UncoverLA

Luxury Timepiece Brand Tag Heuer Opens First California Boutique

Renowned for their clever innovation, unique technologies, and luxury heritage, Tag Heuer is regarded as one of the most iconic watchmakers in history. Founded in Switzerland in 1860 and now available internationally as part of the elite LVMH (Moët Hennessey Louis Vuitton) group, the brand has expanded their North American presence, opening their first boutique in California within Costa Mesa's trendy South Coast Plaza.
LifestylePosted by
WWD

Pre-loved Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton En Route to Neighborhood Goods Stores

Click here to read the full article. Fashionphile is injecting its luxury resale prowess and curated finds to Neighborhood Goods stores starting this Thursday. Neighborhood Goods — a retailer carving a hyper-localized, rotating assortment of contemporary brands — counts three stores in Austin and Plano, Texas, as well as in New York City. Fashionphile marks the latest chapter of growth, following Neighborhood Goods’ launch of The Marketplace, which sports a hand-picked selection of consumer packaged goods like trendy plant-based meats and sparkling water.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 Fashionphile’s initial accessories assortment for Neighborhood Goods will include brands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy