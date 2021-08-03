Cancel
San Francisco, CA

S.F. to allow booster shots for those who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Aidin Vaziri and Danielle Echeverria, Aidin Vaziri, Danielle Echeverria
San Francisco Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco residents who received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus are now able to get a supplemental mRNA dose at city-run clinics. Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s health director, confirmed Tuesday that the additional shot would be an option for those who have consulted with a physician. He stressed that San Francisco’s health department does not currently recommend that people who received Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine get an mRNA booster — a stance in line with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.sfchronicle.com

RetailPosted by
The Hill

CVS no longer administering J&J shots in many locations

Drugstore chain CVS Health is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told The Hill. In an email, CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis said retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

When you’ll get a COVID-19 booster shot to fight delta variant

We have another clue as to when we’ll see a third COVID-19 booster shot, and it’s sooner than you think. When will there be a COVID vaccine for the delta variant?. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner during the Trump administration, recently told CNBC that the next round of COVID-19 vaccine shots will be distributed to vulnerable populations beginning in September.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

San Francisco says Johnson & Johnson recipients can get extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccines as CDC reveals officials are tracking unauthorized booster shots

Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco will be able to request a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid vaccine. The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital made the announcement on Tuesday. The SFDPH said that it decided...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer, J&J react to COVID-19 breakthrough infections

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson remain confident in their respective COVID-19 vaccines’ ability to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, the companies told Fox News. Following recent outbreaks in Massachusetts, in which nearly three-quarters of some 469 COVID-19 cases occurred in...
IndustryMic

I chased my J&J vaccine with a shot of Pfizer. Here's why

When I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, I was elated. I could finally go back into the world with a decent amount of confidence and protection — or so I thought. The Delta variant soon became dominant and cases soared in some regions so two weeks ago, I decided to get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine. As you’ve probably heard, mixing and matching vaccines is controversial, and the C.D.C. does not recommend that people follow their J&J shot with a Pfizer chaser. So, why would I treat my body like a petri dish by mixing vaccines?
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

Why the FDA Hasn't Approved a COVID Shot yet When Millions Are Vaccinated

On August 11, eight months will have passed since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted its first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID vaccine. Since December 11, 2020, 164.8 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated with either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson's to help protect them from the disease.

