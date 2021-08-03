S.F. to allow booster shots for those who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine
San Francisco residents who received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus are now able to get a supplemental mRNA dose at city-run clinics. Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s health director, confirmed Tuesday that the additional shot would be an option for those who have consulted with a physician. He stressed that San Francisco’s health department does not currently recommend that people who received Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine get an mRNA booster — a stance in line with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.www.sfchronicle.com
