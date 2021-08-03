S.F. to allow booster shots for those who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine

When I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, I was elated. I could finally go back into the world with a decent amount of confidence and protection — or so I thought. The Delta variant soon became dominant and cases soared in some regions so two weeks ago, I decided to get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine. As you’ve probably heard, mixing and matching vaccines is controversial, and the C.D.C. does not recommend that people follow their J&J shot with a Pfizer chaser. So, why would I treat my body like a petri dish by mixing vaccines?