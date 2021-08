Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) rolled out the new exploratory analyses of the Trailblazer Phase 2 trial at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. According to a statement, the first analysis found that patients who received donanemab showed a more significant change in amyloid plaque levels, which was "highly associated with less cognitive decline," according to a statement. In that analysis, Lilly also found that participants who had greater plaque clearance at 24 weeks showed less tau progression.