Rush Limbaugh, scaredeer
Wednesday Journal’s July 21 edition included a full-page spread in Viewpoints by Ron Moline regarding his admiration and enjoyment of the late, uneducated, self-anointed, radio host Rush Limbaugh. I was reminded how much my dad, a fundamentalist Christian, also listened to his program. My mother, on the other hand, was practical-minded as she tried various methods to grow vegetables in the dry, red clay. On one visit home, I approached her garden and was surprised to hear Rush’s familiar voice droning on and on. When I asked for an explanation, she said, “I put the transistor radio in a plastic bag and turn the volume up to scare the deer away!”www.oakpark.com
