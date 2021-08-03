Consumer News: Spirit Airlines passengers face more delays and cancellations, minivans selling above sticker price and more!
CNN– We are just three days away from Tax Free Weekend! On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s annual sales tax holiday weekend starts. It will run through Sunday, August 8. You can buy eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax. You can purchase clothing, school supplies and even computers. Items like smartphones, jewelry and furniture are not tax free. The Department of Revenue says South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18 million in tax free items during last year’s Tax Free Weekend.www.abccolumbia.com
