Economy

Consumer News: Spirit Airlines passengers face more delays and cancellations, minivans selling above sticker price and more!

By CNN, ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– We are just three days away from Tax Free Weekend! On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s annual sales tax holiday weekend starts. It will run through Sunday, August 8. You can buy eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax. You can purchase clothing, school supplies and even computers. Items like smartphones, jewelry and furniture are not tax free. The Department of Revenue says South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18 million in tax free items during last year’s Tax Free Weekend.

Aerospace & Defense
InsideHook

Why American Airlines Canceled or Delayed Over 3,100 Flights This Week

Good lord, what is happening to the airline industry?. We just wrote about the debacle that is Spirit Airlines this week. Concurrently, American Airlines delayed or canceled 3,100+ flights between Sunday and Tuesday of this week (and those numbers were as of Tuesday morning only). According to the travel site One Mile at a Time, that means that there were moments when over half of the scheduled flights by American were either late or not flying at all.
Travel
KPEL 96.5

Shreveport Travelers Stuck in DFW After 1,300 Flights Cancelled

When will the labor shortage end? American Airlines and Spirit Airlines have made headlines all over the nation after CNN reported that the airlines canceled over 1,300 flights. It's no secret that the airline industry is having a very difficult time keeping it together lately. Obviously, travel boomed when all...
Lifestyle

The best carry-on bag for every airline

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Wondering which carry-on bag to take on your next adventure? There are a couple of things to consider depending not only on your personal needs but also on the carry-on requirements of the airline you’re flying with. Most of them...
New Orleans, LA

Spirit Passengers Irritated and Fatigued

NEW ORLEANS, La—From Sunday through Tuesday, airline passengers all over the country suffered from flight cancellations and flight delays. Hundreds of flights across the country were cancelled that included flights with Spirit, United, American and JetBlue Airlines. Spirit Airlines cancelled close to half of their daily flights leaving passengers furious.
Myrtle Beach, SC

Hundreds of passengers stranded at Myrtle Beach International Airport after delays, cancellations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of passengers are stuck at Myrtle Beach International Airport after dozens of Spirit Airlines delays and cancellations. According to the Myrtle Beach International Airport website, at least nine Spirit Airlines flights have been canceled Tuesday, with many others listed as delayed. Other airlines are also showing some delays and cancellations.
Aerospace & Defense

Spirit Airlines announces flight delays around region

(WWLP) – Spirit airlines in a tweet Tuesday announced that they are experiencing “operational challenges” around the country. The airline recommends that anyone planning to fly with them check their current flight status on their website. Passengers can also find information about cancelations in their email inboxes. We’re working around...
Bay News 9

Customers search for options as Spirit Airlines cancels flights out of TPA

TAMPA, Fla. — A vacation to the Sunshine State is ending in chaos for Marsela Shuau. “When I came here to check in my luggage, they said, ‘Oh I’m sorry your flight has been canceled.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Shuau said. She was supposed to be on...

