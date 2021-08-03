Cancel
Ohio State

Deal allows Ohio State players to profit from jersey sales

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Football stars at Ohio State now will be able to make money from the sale of Buckeyes jerseys bearing their names and numbers. The school says it entered into a group licensing agreement allowing athletes from all 36 sports who opt in to the program to make money from team jerseys bearing Ohio State trademarks and their names and numbers. Last month, the NCAA lifted its longtime ban on athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses.

