Oelwein Police Log

On Monday, Aug. 2, an Oelwein Police Officer on patrol observed an illegal dumping violation outside of the recycling bins in the 400 block of Rock Island Road. Further investigation revealed that the items laying on the ground, outside of the recycling bins were the same items that were illegally dumped at the city’s yard waste site over the weekend. Additionally, more of the items from the weekend investigation were located at a second recycling bin location in the South City Parking lot.