Georgia State

Georgia ex-deputy sentenced to prison for unregistered gun

 2 days ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy, who was arrested during an investigation into a violent extremist group, has been sentenced to serve more than three years in federal prison for possessing unregistered guns. Twenty-eight-year-old Cody Richard Griggers was sentenced Tuesday to serve three years and eight months in prison followed by a year of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty in April. Investigators in a California case discovered a group text that included Griggers. Prosecutors said the white deputy used racial slurs, slurs against gay people and made frequent positive references to Holocaust. He also texted others that he was manufacturing and acquiring illegal firearms, explosives and suppressors.

