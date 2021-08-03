Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Slow Mo Guys get a Bolt high-speed motion control arm

By Jose Antunes
provideocoalition.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe masters of high frame rate, slow-motion, and internet breaking viral videos, the Slow Mo Guys, have added the Bolt High-Speed Camera Robot from MRMC to their arsenal. Recently, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a company with over 50 years of expertise in motion control robotics for the film & entertainment industry, introduced a new product, the Bolt Mini Model Mover. Now another Bolt product makes the news, as the masters of high frame rate, slow-motion, and internet breaking viral videos, the Slow Mo Guys, announce they added the Bolt High-Speed Camera Robot to their arsenal of content capture technology at their studios in the U.S.

www.provideocoalition.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Control#Motion Capture#Slow Motion#High Speed Camera#Mrmc#The Bolt Mini Model Mover#Nikon#The Slow Mo Guys#Bolt Cinebot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Electronicsxda-developers

Camera sound

Do you also notice that the sound of video recordings is strongly compressed by the standard camera app but also by gcam.
Electronicspetapixel.com

PowerVision PowerEgg X Drone Review: What In Tarnation Is This?

Picture an egg. Now picture an egg with a camera on it. Now picture an egg with a camera on it that can fly. Now picture an egg with a camera on it that can fly in the rain. Now picture an egg with a camera on it that can fly in the rain and land on water. You are now picturing the PowerEgg X.
ElectronicsKHON2

Best action and sports camera

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Action and sports cameras revolutionized the way we capture footage of our activities. No longer do you need someone else holding a camera in a safe location to record your adventures. Instead, you can strap the camera to your body, board, helmet, handlebars or anything else. Thanks to rugged and waterproof builds, you won’t have to worry about them getting damaged.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Universal High-Speed Chargers

Stuffcool, an Indian accessory brand, has designed a universal charger to charge phones, laptops, and tablets. The company noticed that individuals tend to carry numerous devices on them at once, and lugging appropriate charging cables for each device can be a hassle. The company, therefore, designed the 'Centurion' - a...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Watch Vintage Flashbulbs Burst in 100,000 FPS Super-Slow Motion

Filmmaker Ryan McIntyre recently had the opportunity to use the Phantom TMX 7510 slow-motion camera’s 100,000 frames per second and combined it with a Laowa 24mm 2x Macro Probe lens to capture spectacular footage of vintage flashbulbs bursting brightly. McIntyre operates the video production company CineSpeed that focuses solely on...
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Crammed Into Old Film Camera

If you wanted an expensive film camera when you were a kid, you are in luck. Used film SLRs are super cheap now that everyone wants digital cameras. Of course, in reality, you want a digital camera, too. So do what [befinitiv] did. Make a film cartridge out of a Raspberry Pi that can convert your camera to digital. (Video, embedded below.)
Electronicsprovideocoalition.com

SIGMA 150-600mm: a first ever Sports lens for mirrorless systems

With a magnification ratio of 1:2.9 at a focusing distance of 180mm and able to reach 1200mm with a L-Mount teleconverter, the new SIGMA 150-600mm is a good option for action shots… and flowers. There is something special about shooting flowers with long lenses, so when I saw the flower...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

High-Speed Picking Robots

Wyzo is the world's first high-speed pick-and-place sidebot and it was created to give operators a helping hand on the production floor. Now that many companies are investing in their very first automation solutions, Wyzo is an appealing solution that has the potential to help make humans' jobs easier when it comes to handling a wide range of products.
Electronicsxda-developers

Google unveils new battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell

Yesterday we learned that Google was gearing up to launch new Nest security cameras and doorbells. Well, today, the Mountain View giant has officially unveiled them. The newly announced Nest lineup includes the Google Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam with floodlight, the 2nd gen wired Nest Cam, and Nest Doorbell (battery).
Electronicsmixonline.com

Avid EUCON 2021.6 Update Released

Burlington, MA (August 4, 2021) – Avid has released EUCON 2021.6, an update for its Avid EUCON ethernet protocol that provides increased customization and visual feedback on control surfaces that use the protocol. With the new release, all Avid control surfaces, from the free Avid Control app to the flagship S6, are equipped with custom plug-in mapping and meter creation.
Softwarevmware.com

Fusion Internet Speed is Super Slow compared to Host

I am new to the forums but a long time fusion user. Until recently internet speed was not an issue but I am seeing a huge loss of internet performance. - Running an Early 2015 MBP with MAC OS Catalina with Fusion 11.5.6. - VMware Tools 11.1.0 Build 16036546. -...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon EOS R5 Versus R6: Which Is Right For You?

Wondering which oc Canon’s new mirrorless cameras is right for you? Photographer Kevin Raposo breaks down twenty of the major features and deciding factors between the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon EOS R6. Raposo explains that he personally owns the R6 and has had the “extensive opportunity” to shoot...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 Mk3 review

The Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 Mk3 is a well-designed and easy-to-use DJ controller with a lot to offer casual users. Today's best Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 deals. ☆☆☆☆☆. Native Instruments Traktor... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Call of Duty: Warzone update stops infinite Dead Silence

A new update has been released for Call of Duty: Warzone by developer Raven Software that fixes a couple of bugs. The big fix is for a bug that allowed players to use Dead Silence for the entirety of the match if it was activated seconds before the pre-match lobby ended. Additionally, an issue that caused the Royal and Kross 4x Optic to incorrectly affect the recoil of the C58 has been addressed.
Electronicsephotozine.com

ZEISS ZX-1 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review

The ZEISS ZX-1 offers a very slick bit of design that produces quality images, albeit at a price some may consider a little high. It's also a camera that won't be for everyone. In fact, I'd describe it as a 'Marmite camera', that a photographer will either love or hate. However, if it suits your way of working, and you can afford the price, it comes 'Recommended'.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Here Is A Guide To The Best Lenses For The Canon EOS M System

Here is something rather cool, and useful. A comprehensive guide to the best lenses for the Canon EOS M system. Don’t listen to the bullshiteers calling the EOS M system a dead man walking. The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a best seller everywhere, especially in Asia. Our friends...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Pong Project Uses Wii-Like Motion Controls

What if the Nintendo Wii came out in the 1970s? You’d probably get something similar to Nick Bild’s motion-controlled Pico Pong project, which is pretty much what it says it is on the tin. But instead of coming in a big, fancy, wood-paneled box like the typical Pong console, Bild’s Pico Pong does all of its computing off of one 2 x 0.8 inch Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller. Just...ignore the giant breadboards it uses for its IR motion controls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy