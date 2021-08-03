Slow Mo Guys get a Bolt high-speed motion control arm
The masters of high frame rate, slow-motion, and internet breaking viral videos, the Slow Mo Guys, have added the Bolt High-Speed Camera Robot from MRMC to their arsenal. Recently, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a company with over 50 years of expertise in motion control robotics for the film & entertainment industry, introduced a new product, the Bolt Mini Model Mover. Now another Bolt product makes the news, as the masters of high frame rate, slow-motion, and internet breaking viral videos, the Slow Mo Guys, announce they added the Bolt High-Speed Camera Robot to their arsenal of content capture technology at their studios in the U.S.www.provideocoalition.com
