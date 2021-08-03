Cancel
Mexican City gas distributors strike over price controls

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Crews that distribute LP gas to Mexico's capital are on strike, just two days after the government imposed price controls on the fuel. Independent distribution trucks and their crews blocked the entrances to gas tank farms on the outskirts of Mexico City on Tuesday to protest maximum prices that they say will impact their earnings. Experts had warned that price controls announced Sunday would probably lead to shortages, because the largely private gas distributors may refuse to operate under government-imposed profit margins. Local media posted photos showing masked men smashing the windows of some small gas tank trucks to enforce the strike.

