Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yanks lefty Montgomery joins Cole on sideline with COVID-19

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery has tested positive for COVID-19, joining fellow starter Gerrit Cole among New York players sidelined by the virus. The All-Star ace Cole was expected to start Tuesday against Baltimore. Top prospect Luis Gil is set for his major league debut in Cole's place. Montgomery and Cole share the team lead with 21 starts apiece. Montgomery's most recent start was Sunday at Miami. The positive tests showed up after a weeklong trip to Florida, one of the states seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Luis Gil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Covid 19#Yankees#Lefty#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBNew Jersey Herald

What happens to Yankees rotation with Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery in COVID protocol?

NEW YORK — The hope for a postseason berth has given way to continued concern for the Yankees about the health of their players, specifically in the pitching rotation. One day after Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed Tuesday afternoon on WFAN that pitcher Jordan Montgomery has also tested positive for the virus.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.
MLBFanSided

Javy Baez tries to start a fight after harmless pop-up against Marlins (Video)

New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez was heated after a pop-out during Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets have not enjoyed the greatest success following the MLB trade deadline, which saw them land Chicago Cubs shortstop Javy Baez. Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Mets have lost four of their last five games.
MLBYardbarker

Lance McCullers did not appreciate Yordan Alvarez pimping his home run

Lance McCullers did not appreciate the way teammate Yordan Alvarez pimped a home run on Tuesday night. Alvarez broke open a 1-0 game with a huge 2-run home run for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the eighth inning. The clean-up hitter admired his work after the home run, which prompted even a teammate to yell at him.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera just misses go-ahead grand slam as Tigers fall to Orioles, 4-3

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home magic finally ran out. The Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs against Tarik Skubal and staved off the Tigers’ late comeback attempt in a 4-3 Friday night at Comerica Park. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Tigers (50-56). Tigers designated...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The batting change that may have saved Miguel Cabrera

Since the all-star break, Miguel Cabrera made a change that may have saved his future with the Detroit Tigers. It is has been tough to watch Miguel Cabrera age. Once upon a time, we watched other big-bodied unicorns like David Ortiz age gracefully into their late-30’s; continuing to provide production for a competitive club. The hope was that Miguel Cabrera could do the same for the Detroit Tigers for a team that would presumably get competitive again toward the end of his immovable contract.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
MLBPosted by
The US Sun

Who was J.R. Richard and what was his cause of death?

JAMES RODNEY Richard was a member of the Houston Astros from 1971-1980. Better known to the world as J.R, Richard's career got cut short in 1980 following a stroke but he went on to live a long life before passing away at the age of 71. Who was J.R. Richard?
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tom Ricketts finally wants to spend big for Cubs and Wrigley Field

Fans of the Chicago Cubs were left wondering what the blueprint was for the team moving forward after the major fire sale that took place at the MLB Trade Deadline. Of note, the Cubs traded: Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel and plenty of others. It set into motion what appears to be a rebuild in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy