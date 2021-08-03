Yanks lefty Montgomery joins Cole on sideline with COVID-19
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery has tested positive for COVID-19, joining fellow starter Gerrit Cole among New York players sidelined by the virus. The All-Star ace Cole was expected to start Tuesday against Baltimore. Top prospect Luis Gil is set for his major league debut in Cole's place. Montgomery and Cole share the team lead with 21 starts apiece. Montgomery's most recent start was Sunday at Miami. The positive tests showed up after a weeklong trip to Florida, one of the states seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.www.wcn247.com
