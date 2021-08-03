Cancel
82nd Airborne, 3rd Special Forces Group soldiers test new parachutist life preserver

By Mike Shelton
Up and Coming Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the nation’s elite soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division and 3rd Special Forces Group have finalized testing the Army’s new Parachutist Flotation Device or PFD. Preparation for the PFD test started in mid-April with the Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate performing intentional water landings in Jordan Lake, according to Maj. Camden Jordan, ABNSOTD’s executive officer.

