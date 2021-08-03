82nd Airborne, 3rd Special Forces Group soldiers test new parachutist life preserver

Trained by the United States and equipped with state-of-the-art gear, Afghanistan's special forces are its frontline weapon against the Taliban, but reduced American military support has stretched them to breaking point. With the US troop presence in Afghanistan effectively over, an accelerated Taliban offensive has gobbled up vast tracts of rural territory and laid siege to cities held by government forces. The speed and scope of the campaign have placed enormous strain on the elite units, who have been constantly shuttled to hot spots where regular forces have buckled under the Taliban assault. The head of Special Operations Command, Major General Haibatullah Alizai, says sharply diminished US air support has hindered operations.