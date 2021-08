Hey there! Here we are at the end of July, half way through summer. After not being able to do much last summer, this summer has turned into my summer of yes. Yes to going places, visiting friends and family, trying new things and being spontaneous. We’ve been having so much fun! I’ve got lots to catch you up on from July and another picture dump to go along with it. Thank you for stopping by today, you’ll find all my favorites from this past month below. It’s so much fun for me to share these with all my internet girlfriends. Enjoy!