Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elyria, OH

High school football 2021: Confident Elyria in new conference, looking for different results

Chronicle-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYRIA — One big thing overlooked during the COVID-ravaged 2020 high school football season was Elyria High winning its 600th game. In a make-shift schedule, the Pioneers won their last two games a year ago — topping Midview 50-28 and Youngstown Chaney 20-13 to provide some momentum coming into this season. To put that in perspective, the Pioneers had won only three times in three years prior to beating Midview and Chaney.

chroniclet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elyria, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Strongsville, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Elyria, OH
Education
City
Lorain, OH
City
Elyria, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
City
North Ridgeville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Southwestern Conference#American Football#Covid#The Pioneers#Swc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy