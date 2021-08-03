High school football 2021: Confident Elyria in new conference, looking for different results
ELYRIA — One big thing overlooked during the COVID-ravaged 2020 high school football season was Elyria High winning its 600th game. In a make-shift schedule, the Pioneers won their last two games a year ago — topping Midview 50-28 and Youngstown Chaney 20-13 to provide some momentum coming into this season. To put that in perspective, the Pioneers had won only three times in three years prior to beating Midview and Chaney.chroniclet.com
