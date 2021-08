Mark Moore passed away at his home in Cartwright on July 26, 2021. He was born Nov. 20, 1967 in Quitman to Arley C. Moore and Betty Winkle Moore. Mark attended Quitman ISD and graduated in the class of 1986. He had several jobs at Wood County Electric. He laid pipeline for gas lines, installed aerobic water systems and was a grounds keeper for the City of Winnsboro. He worked on custom furniture products for 3-Man Products in Hainesville.