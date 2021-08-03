Calling All Rabbits! Spread Of Fatal Bunny Disease Hits Southern California

Nearly seven months after the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, President Biden is awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol and D.C. police officers who protected lawmakers from a mob of former President Trump supporters looking to interfere in the Electoral College vote count. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Politico White House correspondent Chris Cadelago spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the push for recognition and the rest of the day's political news.