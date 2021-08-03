Calling All Rabbits! Spread Of Fatal Bunny Disease Hits Southern California
Attention all bunnies and bunny owners! A dangerous virus has spread to Southern California, including Santa Clarita, one which is fatal to rabbits. Amid the human pandemic, a rabbit pandemic has also begun to plague the States. In an interview with the KHTS Hometown Morning Show, Dr. Jaimie Ronchetto of Cinema Veterinary Centre in Santa Clarita warns Santa Clarita rabbit owners of the present danger.www.hometownstation.com
