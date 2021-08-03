Charles Connor (1935-2021)

There’s value in crafting long, creative, thought-provoking, dynamic music. There’s also value in unleashing a record that solely aims to get in and out as quickly as possible, obliterating the listener before they knew what happened. Which, because you missed it means you have to go back and revisit, trying to catch how all those hooks kept hitting you straight in the face. And, because it happens so fast, it doesn’t take long to go back, and keep going back. As if it wasn’t obvious, the latest Uglybones record, Erasure, falls firmly into the latter category. What did you expect, a band called Uglybones to release something dripping with shoegaze or post-rock influences, floating and lilting guitars, and ethereal vocals?