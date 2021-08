President Joe Biden recently passed his six-month mark in the White House. It might end up being the high-water mark of his presidency. Biden’s job approval rating is positive, about 52 percent in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. That is, of course, higher than the ratings of Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, who never exceeded 47 percent approval in the RCP average, but it is lower than President Barack Obama, who stood at about 56 percent at this time in his presidency.