Will the nation’s 16- and 17-year-olds take up the offer of a Covid jab? The signs are encouraging. One of the few heartening aspects of the continuing Covid crisis in recent weeks has been the way that so many young people are coming forward to take the vaccines as soon as they can, or at least with the minimum of delay (they have busy lives).Maybe a few will need a little incentive to make the effort – a free Uber ride or a complimentary snack – but their sense of public duty, and self-preservation, is admirable. They have, mercifully, not...