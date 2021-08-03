Cancel
Mets look bad in not signing Rocker

By Leslie Monteiro
upstatecourier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much for Kumar Rocker being the next Dwight Gooden. So much for him and Jacob deGrom forming the next dynamic duo in the starting rotation in a year or so. Those dreams died when the Mets did not sign the No. 10 draft pick before Sunday’s 5 p.m. ET signing deadline. So now Rocker has to wait until next season to be drafted and the Mets will receive the 11th pick in the 2022 draft as compensation for not signing him. Oh, and I am not going out on a limb to say he will not be drafted by the Mets after hard feelings from him and his agent Scott Boras.

